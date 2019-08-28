Richard Kimball Eitelman ORWELL — Richard Kimball Eitelman, 90, died Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019, at his residence. He was born March 7, 1929, in Schenectady, New York, the son of Kenneth and Pauline (Wendalawski) Eitelman. He owned and operated an Orwell dairy farm and riding stable for many years, also Dick and Glenda's sports and liquor outlet in Vergennes until 1990. Mr. Eitelman married Barbara Nolan March 7, 1989. He was a member of Vermont Trappers Association, National Rifle Association and Lake Champlain Walleye Association. He enjoyed trapping, hunting, fishing, gardening and making maple syrup. Survivors include his wife, of Orwell; four daughters Doreen Rossi, Paula Gallo, both of New York, Karolyn Lalumiare, of Ferrisburgh, Kathy Black, of Arizona; four sons Kenneth Eitelman, of New York, Kimball Eitelman, of Washington, Kris Eitelman, of Ferrisburgh, Richard Eitelman, of Essex Junction; two stepdaughters Laura Andrews, Wendy Andrews, both of Waterbury; several grandchildren and great-grandchildren. There will be no calling hours. The memorial service will be held 1 p.m. Friday, Sept. 6, at Durfee Funeral Home, 119 North Main St., Fair Haven. A reception will follow. Memorial contributions may be made to Vermont Trappers Association, P.O. Box 451, Vernon, VT 05354.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.