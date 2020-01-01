Richard M. Edmunds DANBY — Richard Morris Edmunds, 73, of Danby, died Monday morning, Dec. 30, 2019, at the Rutland Regional Medical Center, with his family by his side. He was born on May 22, 1946, in Danby, the son of George R. and Clara (Phillips) Edmunds. Richard worked at the Vermont Marble Co., F.W. Whitcomb, Smokey House Project and the Diamond Run Mall. He enjoyed hunting, fishing and visiting with friends and neighbors. Richard was a member of the Free and Accepted Masons, Order of Eastern Star and the Cairo Shriners where he was on the directors staff. Survivors include a stepson, Dana Ralph and wife Bobbi Jo, of Danby; many nieces, nephews and cousins. He was predeceased by his wife, Dorothea (Perry) Edmunds, on Nov. 7, 2014; two sisters and five brothers. Graveside services will be held at a later date in the Danby-Scottsville Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to the Shriners Hospital for Children, C/O Aldous Funeral Home, 44 North Main St., Rutland, VT 05701.
