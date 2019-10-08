Richard M. Shattuck Mary L. Shattuck MOUNT HOLLY — A graveside service for Richard and Mary will be held on Oct. 26 at 12 noon in Pleasant View Cemetery in Ludlow. Margo Marrone will officiate. The American Legion color guard will be giving Richard full military honors. Reception will be immediately following at The American Legion in Ludlow. Richard and Mary are survived by their daughter, Michelle Pingree and husband Justus Pingree. Richard has two surviving sisters Linda Kobus, of Chicopee, MA, and Pat Wyman, of Cavendish. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to any charitable military veteran's cause.
