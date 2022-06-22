Richard F. Moot RUTLAND - Richard Frank Moot, 68, of Rutland died unexpectedly Monday Morning June 20, 2022 at his residence. He was born in Springfield on August 10, 1953 and grew up in cavendish. Mr. Moot graduated from the Wallingford High School in 1972 He married Nancy Hallock on Dec 2, 1972. Mr. Moot had been employed by the General Electric Company for over 35 years until his retirement. Survivors include his wife Nancy of Rutland, 2 daughters Christi Sulik of Albany, NY and Cherise Moot of Wallingford, a son Caleb Moot of Rutland, 3 grandchildren Justin, Emily and Aiden, a step-sister Louise Seward of East Wallingford, VT and a two step-brothers, Eugene Beauchain of Pembroke, NH and Vernon Beauchain of Mt. Holly, several nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by a son Richard P. Moot on January 21, 1993, his mother, step Father Paul Beauchain and a stepbrothers Edgar J. Beauchain. There will be no public services Arrangements are with the Aldous Funeral Home Memorial contributions may be made to the West Ridge Center, 1 Scale Avenue, Building 10. Rutland, VT 05701
