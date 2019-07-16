Richard Morey PAWLET — Richard Morey, 72, died July 11, 2019, following a four-wheeler accident. He was born Sept. 26, 1946, in Granville, New York, the son of Ivan and Flossie (Clark) Morey. He was an avid deer hunter, a WWE wrestling and Bonanza fan, and enjoyed a daily ice cream cone, playing pitch and listening to Lakes Region Radio. Survivors include his sister, EJ Sady, of Wells; children he and wife Joan raised Zach, Jamie, Sierra, Aaron, Thomas, Eva Jean, Nicole, Eli, Kelsey and Justin; many grandchildren and great-grandchildren; and stepson Kevin, of West Pawlet. Mr. Morey was predeceased by his wife; children Jeffrey, Jacqueline and Jody; a brother, David Morey. Calling hours are from 5 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, July 17, at Robert M. King Funeral Home, 23 Church St., Granville, New York. The graveside service will follow at 7:15 p.m. in Mettowee Valley Cemetery in Pawlet. For online condolences, visit www.robertmkingfuneralhome.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.