Richard Morris Edmunds DANBY — The graveside service for Richard Morris Edmunds, 73, who died Monday, Dec. 30, 2019, at the Rutland Regional Medical Center with his family by his side will be held 11 a.m., Saturday, Aug. 15, 2020, in the Danby- Scottsville Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to the Shriners Hospital for Children, c/o Aldous Funeral Home, 44 North Main St, Rutland, VT 05701.
