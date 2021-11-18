Richard N. Fales BRANDON — Richard Norman Fales, age 74, of North Fort Myers, Florida, and Brandon, Vermont, passed away on Nov. 8, 2021, at Hope Hospice in East Cape Coral, Florida. Mr. Fales was born in Rutland on Feb. 18, 1947. He was the son of Adrian and Rose (DeGraff) Fales. He grew up in Rutland and Brandon where he received his early education. In his earlier years. he helped his father on the VanGerbig Farm and later worked at Thomas Dairy Farm in Rutland Town. He was employed by CVPS for more than 15 years. He afterwards became a long-haul trucker with Goddard Trucking and later, Warner Trucking. He loved truck driving, and was a million-mile 18-wheel trucker. He liked to fish and dance. He enjoyed riding his Harley Sportster and spending time with family. He is survived by two daughters, Michelle Fales, of Poultney, and Stacey Greene, of Rutland; two sons, Richard Fales Jr., of Rutland, and Chad Fales, of West Rutland; his sister, Elaine Mumford, of Brandon; three brothers, Robert Fales, of Brandon, David Fales, West Rutland, and Lawrence Fales, of West Rutland. Six grandchildren and many nieces, nephews and cousins also survive him. He was predeceased by his parents; a brother, Louis Arnold Fales; and a grandson, Josh. The memorial service “In Celebration of His Life” will be held at a later date, at the Miller & Ketcham Funeral Home in Brandon. A private graveside committal service and burial will take place, in the spring of 2022, in the family lot, in Pleasant View Cemetery in Middletown Springs. Memorial gifts, in lieu of flowers, may be made in his memory to Brandon American Legion Post #55, P.O. Box 25, Brandon, VT 05733. Arrangements are under the direction of the Miller & Ketcham Funeral Home in Brandon.
