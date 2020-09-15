Richard N. Ramson WELLS — Richard Norval Ramson, 86, died Aug. 29, 2020, surrounded by his family, at home. He was born Jan. 18, 1934, in Bethlehem, Pennsylvania, the son of Norval and Gertrude Ramson. He was co-founder of WVNR radio station in Poultney, Vermont; also served in the U.S. Army from 1955-1963 as a radio technician; and then worked for the Vermont State Police as a radio technician for a number of years. Mr. Ramson enjoyed hunting and later, was an avid fisherman. Survivors include his wife, Dot Ramson; five children, several grandchildren and great-grandchildren; two nieces and two nephews. He was predeceased by his son, Bradley, in 1986; and his sister, Virginia, in 2019. The graveside service will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 26, in Cheney Hill Cemetery in Rutland Town. There will be no calling hours.
