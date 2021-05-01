Richard N. Sumner COLCHESTER — Richard N. Sumner, 79, of Colchester, Vermont, passed away on April 29, 2021, at his home, under the care of hospice, with his family by his side. Richard was born on April 6, 1942, in Castleton, son of George and Madeline (LaRose) Sumner. Richard worked at Vermont Marble Co. for 26 years. He then worked at the Police Academy in Pittsford, Vermont, for 13 years until he retired. Richard loved fishing, hunting, planting his garden, decorating for the holidays; he also loved his cats. Surviving are a son, Jonathan Sumner and his wife, Laura (Forshay) Sumner, of Colchester; a daughter, Beverly (Sumner) Laviolette and her husband, Dennis, of Cuttingsville; a brother, Gene Sumner of Castleton; three grandchildren, Greg Hewitt, Lana Messer and Eric Sumner; step-grandchild, Brittani Hellen and her fiancé, Nate Morrison; one step-great-grandson, Wyatt Morrison; his brother-in-law, Ronnie Hibbard, and sister-in-law, Vonda (Lewis) Sumner; and many nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his wife, Joan Sumner, on March 19, 2019; his sisters, Janice (Stevens), Virgie (Walters), Carrie Hibbard, Sally Sumner; half-sisters, Dorothy and Alice Sumner; and his brothers, William Sumner, Peter Sumner, George Sumner and David Sumner. We would like to thank Amirah Tarte, who was not only his caregiver, but part of our family; Dr Kimberly Dauerman, who made sure Richard had everything to keep him comfortable and was always available if she was needed; and the University of Vermont hospice, who treated Dad with respect and made sure his needs were met right to the end of his life. A funeral service will be held at 12 noon, Saturday, May 8, 2021, in the Clifford Funeral Home in Rutland with calling hours beginning two hours prior to the funeral service. Burial will follow in South Street Cemetery in Proctor. Arrangements are by Clifford Funeral Home.
