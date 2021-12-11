Richard P. Gorruso RUTLAND — The private graveside service for Richard Paul Gorruso, 56, who died Friday, Dec. 3, 2021, was held Friday, Dec. 10, in St. Joseph Cemetery. The Rev. Richard Tinney officiated. Military honors were provided by Rutland American Legion Post #31 Color Guard. The flag was presented by Ron Fairbanks and Jim Mills sounded taps. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Rutland County Humane Society. Arrangements were by Aldous Funeral Home.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.