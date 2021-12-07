Richard P. Gorruso RUTLAND — Richard Paul Gorruso, 56, of Rutland, Vermont, passed away unexpectedly on Friday, Dec. 3, 2021. Richard was born on July 31, 1965, in Rutland, the son of Samuel C. and Mary (Morris) Gorruso. He graduated from Rutland High School in 1983 and then went on to Castleton University earning his bachelor’s degree in Business Administration in 1992. Richard was married to Michele (Berube) Gorruso who was his partner in life for more than 12 years at the time of his passing. Mr. Gorruso served a distinguished military career in the Vermont Army National Guard, dedicating more than 17 years to serve his country, and has been employed by the Department of Financial Regulation for the State of Vermont for over 25 years. Survivors include his loving wife; two brothers, Samuel J. Gorruso and Robert E. Gorruso; stepchildren, Courtney Widli and Robert Parker III; as well as nieces, nephews and other family. He was predeceased by his parents and brothers, A. Thomas Gorruso and John Gorruso. Family and friends are invited to gather for calling hours from 3–5 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 9, at Aldous Funeral Home located on 44 North Main St. in Rutland, Vermont. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in memory of Richard P. Gorruso to the Rutland County Humane Society.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.