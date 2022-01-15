Richard P. McPhee NEW BERN, N.C. — Richard P. McPhee, 74, of New Bern, North Carolina, passed away at home on Jan. 11, 2022, following a period of declining health. He was born in Rutland, Vermont, on July 31, 1947, to Edward A. and Anna (Martel) McPhee. A longtime resident of Chittenden, Pittsford and Brandon, Vermont, Mr. McPhee married Christine (Comeau) in 1968. He was an avid hunter and fisherman, enjoying many excursions to Pulaski, New York, for salmon fishing. He also enjoyed spending time with his family and an occasional golf game with friends. He was a longtime member and past master of Otter Creek Lodge No. 70 F&AM, Ducks Unlimited, and a member of St. Robert's Parish. Mr. McPhee was an owner of Catamount Glove Factory prior to his retiring to New Bern, North Carolina, in 1999. He is survived by his wife, Christine, of New Bern, North Carolina; one son, Christopher McPhee and his wife, Debbie, of Wallingford, Vermont; two grandchildren, Olivia and Evan; and many nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his parents; and his siblings, Mary Wood, Shirley Wheeler, Benjamin Sharon, William Sharon, Hugh "Pudgy" McPhee and Edward McPhee. A celebration of his life will be held at a later date in Vermont. Memorial contributions may be made to the Shriners Hospital for Children, 2900 Rocky Point Drive, Tampa, FL 33607... lovetotherescue.org/memorial-gifts.
