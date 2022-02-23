Richard P. Szidik CHESTER — Richard Paul Szidik, 74, died Friday, Feb. 18, 2022. He was born April 12, 1947, in Hartford, Connecticut, to Teresa (Szidik) Kulcsar, and raised by his mother and grandfather, Paul Szidik. He served in the U.S. Army in Vietnam from 1967 until 1969, and with the Army Reserves until 1973. Mr. Szidik retired from Cold River Materials as a heavy equipment mechanic. He enjoyed vegetable and flower gardening, swimming, motorcycles, muscle cars, guns and target shooting, and blues-based rock and roll. Survivors include son Logan Szidik and daughters, Chelsea Chase, Jessica Mcabee, April Szidik; three siblings, Diane and David Kulcsar, Sandee (Kulcsar) Gabriele; 10 grandchildren, four great-grandchildren; several nieces, nephews and cousins. He was predeceased by a sister, Paula Kulcsar, in 1990. Calling hours are from 2 to 4 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 26, at Davis Memorial Chapel in Springfield. The graveside service will be at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Chester American Legion Post 67, P.O. Box 806, Chester, VT 05143.
