Richard P. Wildes rites RUTLAND — The funeral service for Richard P. Wildes, 92, who died Jan. 1, 2019, was held Saturday, March 16, at Immaculate Heart of Mary Church in Rutland. Concelebrants were the Rev. Richard Tinney and Rev. Msgr Bernard W. Bourgeois, pastor. John Riddle was the organist. Lori Routhier was the vocalist. Soloist was his granddaughter, Maeve Wildes. The eulogy was offered by his son, James Wildes. A reception followed at Southside Steakhouse Restaurant. Arrangements were by Clifford Funeral Home in Rutland.
