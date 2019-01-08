Richard P. Wildes RUTLAND — Richard Patrick Wildes, 92, died Tuesday, Jan. 1, 2019, at Rutland Regional Medical Center. He was born Mar. 27, 1926, the son of Edward and Mary (Finn) Wildes, in Wilkes-Barre Township, Pennsylvania, where he attended schools. He served in the U.S. Army from 1944 to 1946. Mr. Wildes married Irene Mary DeVine July 5, 1950. For many years, he worked as a labor representative for the United Steel Workers of America, retiring as sub-district director. He was a member of Immaculate Heart of Mary Church, the American Legion, past president of ARC of Rutland and a Grand Knight of the Knights of Columbus. Mr. Wildes was an avid golfer and enjoyed long walks. Survivors include his wife, of Rutland; a sister, Alice Wildes, of Wilkes-Barre; three sons Richard Wildes Jr., of Toronto, Ontario, Canada, James Wildes, of Hamden, Connecticut, Lawrence Wildes, of Rutland; four grandchildren; several nieces and nephews. Mr. Wildes was predeceased by two brothers Robert and Edward Wildes. A private memorial service will be held. Memorial contributions, in lieu of flowers, may be made to ARC of Rutland. Arrangements are by Clifford Funeral Home.
