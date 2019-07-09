Richard R. Nicklaw LEICESTER — Richard Russell Nicklaw, age 87, died Friday, July 5, 2019, at Helen Porter Nursing Home in Middlebury. Mr. Nicklaw was born in Leicester on Aug. 11, 1931. He was the son of Russell and Hazel (Tyler) Nicklaw. He had been a Leicester resident all of his life. He grew up here where he received his early education. He graduated from Brandon High School, class of 1949. Mr. Nicklaw was a dairy farmer and sugarmaker. He was an avid hunter and fisherman. He enjoyed gardening and bowling. Surviving are three sons Richard “Rick” Nicklaw and companion Bonnie Litchfield, Rusty Nicklaw and wife Lori, John Nicklaw and wife Cheryl, all of Leicester; two brothers Harold Nicklaw and wife Joan and Frank William “Bill” Nicklaw and wife Yvonne, all of Leicester. Seven grandchildren, a great-grandson and several nieces, nephews and cousins also survive him. The graveside committal service and burial will take place on Thursday, July 11, 2019, at 10 a.m. in Pine Hill Cemetery in Brandon.
