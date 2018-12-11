Richard S. "Dick" Lloyd RUTLAND TOWN - Richard S. "Dick" Lloyd, of Rutland Town, passed away on Dec. 7, 2018. Dick was born in Washington, DC, on Aug. 11, 1944, to Richard W. and Catherine Lloyd. He graduated from Rutland High School in 1962. He then went on to work at Moore Business Forms for 40 years where he became a foreman for most of his time there; he was also a deputy sheriff in Rutland County. Dick was always a hard worker and thrived on supporting his family. There were times when Dick would work three to five jobs at a time. In his younger years, Dick was an avid skier, a member and instructor of the National Ski Patrol and the American Red Cross, covering much of the Northeast area. In 1968, he married Mary Fran Kurant, of Florence, at which time they moved to Rutland Town, their forever home, and were married for 50 loving years. They were blessed with their daughter, Heather, who was born in 1971. During their years living in Rutland Town, Dick's service to the town was most admirable. He was a volunteer fireman, tax collector, justice of the peace, member of the Planning Commission and the Republican Town Committee, and most recently, manager of the Rutland Town Transfer Station, where he worked early on with his friend, Tony, for many years. Survivors include his wife, Mary Fran; his daughter, Heather Lloyd Bradley and husband Jerry Swain, and grandson Jacob Lloyd Bradley, of Walpole, NH; his beloved and devoted brother, Thomas Lloyd, of Rutland; cousins and other family members. He was predeceased by his parents Richard W. and Catherine Lloyd. Because of Dick's love of animals, memorial contributions may be made to the Rutland County Humane Society, 765 Stevens Road, Pittsford, VT 05763. Dick was a very devoted and loyal man who was loved by so many people. His first thought was always to provide for his family. His work ethic was impeccable, and his love of town was most admirable. He would never waiver when it was time to help a friend or family member. He will be forever missed and always in our hearts. In honoring Dick's wishes, there will be no services or calling hours. Because of his love of Rutland Town, the family would like you to join us at the Center Rutland Fire Station with a potluck supper to celebrate Dick's life. Feel free to bring your favorite dish and fondest memories.
