Richard T. Ackerman RUTLAND TOWN — Richard Thomas “Dick” Ackerman, 87, of Rutland Town, Vermont, died Nov. 28, 2021, at his home. He was born July 2, 1934, in Jersey City, New Jersey, the son of Robert Wilson and Mabel Louise (Thorp) Ackerman. A 1952 graduate of Hackensack High School, he received his B.S. in Wildlife Conservation from the University of Maine in Orono in 1956. He was a U.S. Army veteran serving from 1957-1959 and again in 1961. On June 20, 1959, he married Ardena “Dena” Jewett in Windham, Maine. An active member of Grace Congregational United Church of Christ since 1963, Dick served as church school teacher, chair of the diaconate and senior deacon, chair of church council, 200th Anniversary, Personnel and Interim Search committees and member of the Stewardship Committee. Active in Scouting when he was younger, he achieved the rank of Eagle Scout and later volunteered with the Cub Scouts and served as Cubmaster. He was co-president of the Rutland Town PTO, served on the advisory building committee for Rutland Town School in 1967 and was the president of the Federal Family Credit Union. After serving for 36 years on the Green Mountain National Forest, he retired and he and his wife enjoyed traveling across the country several times, visiting every state except Alaska. Each summer, they especially loved visiting Pemaquid Point, Maine. His interests were genealogy/family history, photography and travel. Survivors include his wife, Ardena J. Ackerman, of Rutland Town; three children, Patricia A. Launer (Alden), of Greensboro, Vermont, John R. Ackerman (Dana), of Mansfield, Massachusetts, and Stephen G. Ackerman (Erin), of Richmond, Vermont; five grandchildren, Ainsley P. Casavant (Andrew), of East Hardwick, Vermont, Nathaniel R. Launer, of Ithaca, New York, Parker D.J. Ackerman, of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, Owen G.R. Ackerman and Taggart A.J. Ackerman, both of Richmond, Vermont; three nieces, one grandniece and three grandnephews. He was predeceased by a sister, Dorothy M. Huggett. The celebration of life will be held Monday, Dec. 20, 2021, at 1 p.m. in Grace Congregational United Church of Christ, with masks required. Memorial contributions may be made to VNA & Hospice of the Southwest Region, 7 Albert Cree Drive, Rutland, VT 05701; Vermont Achievement Center Pool, 88 Park St., Rutland, VT 05701; Rutland County Humane Society, 765 Stevens Road, Pittsford, VT 05763; or a charity of one's choice. Tossing Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.