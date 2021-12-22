Richard T. Ackerman RUTLAND TOWN — The celebration of life for Richard Thomas “Dick” Ackerman, 87, who died Nov. 28, 2021, was held Dec. 20 at Grace Congregational United Church of Christ. The Rev. Dr. Alberta Wallace, intentional interim pastor, officiated. Musicians were Alastair Stout and Diane Chartrand. Eulogists were the Rev. Alden Launer, Ainsley Casavant and Parker Ackerman. The reception was held in the Fellowship Hall. Burial will be at a later date in Cheney Hill Cemetery. Arrangements were by Tossing Funeral Home.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.