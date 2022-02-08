Richard W. Baker WALLINGFORD — Richard Warren Baker, 69, of Wallingford, died Nov. 26, 2021, in Sioux Falls, South Dakota. He was born in Bennington, June 14, 1952, the son of Warren C. and Shirley (Stevens) Baker. Richard was employed as a lineman for VTel Telephone Co. He operated his maple sugaring business and his produce farm in Wallingford. Richard was a member of the Wallingford Select Board and the Volunteer Fire Department. He enjoyed hunting and fishing. Surviving are his son, Bryan W. Baker and wife Julie, of Proctor; his daughter, Emily A. Baker, of Proctor; a brother, Steven Baker and wife Patricia, of Florida; a brother-in-law, Robert Nelson, of Wallingford; a sister, Anne Marie Fennerty and husband Dennis, of Austin, Texas; four grandchildren, Jack R. Beyette, Raven Collette Baker, Cassie Baker and Madison Baker. He was predeceased by a sister, Judith Nelson, of Richmond, Virginia. Visiting hours and prayer services will be held in the spring 2022 at Clifford Funeral Home in Rutland with burial to follow in Green Hill Cemetery in Wallingford. Contributions may be made to Wallingford Fire Dept.
