Richard W. Baker WALLINGFORD — The prayer service for Richard Warren Baker, who died Nov. 26, 2021, will be 2 p.m. Friday, May 13, at Clifford Funeral Home, where calling hours are from noon to 2 p.m. prior to the service, and followed by burial in St. Patrick Cemetery in Wallingford.
