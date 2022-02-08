Richard W. Hill Sr. CHITTENDEN — Richard W. "Dick" Hill Sr., 79, died peacefully of natural causes on Feb. 2, 2022, surrounded by loved ones. Dick was born on March 9, 1942, in Nyack, New York, the son of Herbert and Hilda Hill. He graduated from Clarkstown High School in 1960 as class president. After graduating high school, he started dating the love of his life, Joan Bischoff, a classmate from Clarkstown High, whom he later married on Aug. 18. 1963. The two spent 53 wonderful years together before Joan’s passing in 2016. Together, they raised four sons, Richard "Rick" Jr., Robert "Rob," Roger and James "Jim." In 1972, they relocated their family from Rockland County, New York, to Rutland County, Vermont, for a better quality of life. They eventually settled in Chittenden, Vermont, where they raised their four boys. At a young age, Dick developed a fondness for music, especially his beloved drum and bugle corps. He and Joan were often the life of parties, as they twirled around the dance floor to their favorite song, “Johnny Be Good.” Another hobby that he pursued was his love for the outdoors through hunting, fishing and camping. In the late-1960s, Dick and Joan found their second home at Stadig Campground in Wells, Maine. It was there that they made many lifelong friends, who are considered “family” by all of the Hills. While in Maine, Dick loved to take his boat out on the ocean, as well as surf cast at Parsons Beach for striped bass and bluefish. Back in the mountains of Vermont, he passed along his passion for the outdoors to his boys. He loved having dogs in his life for both hunting and companionship. Dick was a trusted career salesman, spending 30-plus years selling communications equipment. He took great pride in his work and valued the personal relationships he built with his customers. Dick’s ability to make easy connections with others led to success in his other work as a Rutland County Sherriff’s Deputy, a Chittenden Town Constable, and a lifetime member of the Chittenden Volunteer Fire Department. When not serving the community through his work, Dick was constantly volunteering his time and could be found on the baseball diamonds around Rutland County coaching his boys over the years. If you were to ask Dick, he was most proud of his family. He is survived by his son, Rick and wife Tara, son Rob and wife Tomoko, son Roger and wife Karen, son Jim and partner Stacey Pearsons. He is also survived by his 15 grandchildren, Alicia, Evan, Connor, Chandler, Chelsea, Erika, Emma, Emily, Abigail, Brendan, Paul, Noel, Logan, Mariterese, and Macie; and his recently born great-granddaughter, Natalie. Dick is also survived by his brother-in-law, Walt Anderson, brother-in-law John Bischoff and wife Ann, sister-in-law Barbara Bischoff and wife Gloria; as well as many nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his wife of 53 years, Joan; his parents, Herb and Hilda; and sister, Elaine Anderson; as well as Joan’s parents, Carl and Mildred Bischoff. Calling hours will be from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 12, 2022, at the Clifford Funeral Home on Washington Street in Rutland, Vermont. A Celebration of Life will be held for friends and family at The Mountain Top Resort on April 16, 2022, beginning at 1 p.m. Memorial contributions can be made to the Chittenden Volunteer Fire Department, 266 Chittenden Road, Chittenden, VT 05737.
