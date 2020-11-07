Richard W. Keane CUTTINGSVILLE — Richard W. Keane, 76, died Nov. 2, 2020, at his home in Cuttingsville, Vermont. Known as “Dick,” he was born in Syracuse, New York, on July 19, 1944, to parents Gerard and Harriet (Sullivan) Keane. He grew up and resided in Cazenovia, New York, before making his longtime home in the Cuttingsville area. Richard attended Cazenovia Central High School and graduated from Saint Michael’s College in Winooski, Vermont, in 1966. He received his Master of Arts in Counseling Psychology from Lesley University, Cambridge, Massachusetts, in 1995. A licensed drug and alcohol counselor, the core of his life’s work focused on addiction recovery. For 15 years, Richard served as CEO at Recovery House, a substance abuse services nonprofit comprised of Serenity House in Wallingford, Vermont, and Grace House in Rutland, Vermont. He also served as the director of the Vermont Department of Health Project CRASH, an impaired driver rehabilitation program. He was a restauranteur, a college professor and a Professional Ski Instructor of America at Killington for 44 years. Counseling and assisting those suffering from addiction was just one of the significant ways he served his community and society. He also served on the Board of Directors of the Serenity House, as a trustee of the Shrewsbury Library, and as the administrator of the water district for his town of Cuttingsville. Funny and entertaining, he amused friends and family with jokes, stories and impressions. His General Patton impression was frequently requested in his younger days, and he was happy to deliver upon the request, helmet and all. Dick entertained many friends at holiday gatherings with his Christmas poem “The Boy Who Laughed at Santa Claus” by Ogden Nash. His favorite pastimes were numerous, including reading, horses and sailing. He was a Phoenix Suns and New York Giants fan. Later in life, he was strongly encouraged to become a New England Patriots fan. An avid skier, he was known on the ski slopes as “Peachy.” He enjoyed traveling to visit his many grandchildren, extended family and friends. During his travels, he sought adventurous side trips, such as jet skiing at high speeds in Key West. He was a passionate golfer and a member of the Rutland Country Club. Richard is survived by his wife, Judy (Daley) Keane; three daughters, Jacqueline (Robert) Kingston of Geneseo, New York, Kelly (Scott) Wioncek of Wellington, Florida, and Molly (Christopher) Headley of Geneseo, New York; four stepchildren, Mary Margaret Welch (Michael Mulvey) of Germany, Daniel (Tracie) Welch of South Burlington, Vermont, Brett (Christine) Dixon of Rydal, Pennsylvania, and Bryan (Patricia) Dixon of Springfield, Virginia; and 18 grandchildren, Jesse Kingston, Jeremy (Samantha) Kingston, William Kingston, Eryn Wioncek, Kenna Wioncek, Jack Headley, Madeline Headley, Luke Headley, Katie Jane Headley, Leah Carney, Annette Carney, Kaitlyn Carney, Matthias Mulvey, Derek (Lisa) Dixon, Stone Dixon, Drake Dixon, Clyde Dixon and Lucas Dixon. He was predeceased by his daughter, Kathleen Keane Carney, in 2018. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m. on Monday, Nov. 9, at Christ the King Church in Rutland, Vermont. Memorial contributions may be made to Serenity House, 98 Church St., Wallingford, VT 05773. Arrangements are by Clifford Funeral Home.
