Richard W. Lees CUTTINGSVILLE — Richard “Rick” Lees passed away Feb. 15, 2022, at the age of 79. He was born April 18, 1942, in Schenectady, New York, son of Thomas and Marjorie Lees. He graduated from the Brunswick School and Rollins College while active in multiple sports. He had a passion for the outdoors pursuing farming, sugaring, logging, camping, boating, snowmobiling, car shows and bluegrass festivals over the years. He was active in the community, from manager at the Honda dealership, valuable contributor to the Multiple Sclerosis Society, to president of the Shrewsbury Snowmobile Club. Rick was a good friend and devoted family man. He loved spending time with his wife going to bluegrass events, telling his children stories of family history, watching his grandchildren’s games, and taking everyone on a Vermont experience. Survivors include his wife of 43 years, Adrienne “Annie” Lees; three children, Jonathan Lees, of Cuttingsville, Vermont, Debbie Zsebik, of Fairfield, Connecticut, Rick Lees, of Somers, Connecticut; his sister, Carol Williams, of New York City; six stepchildren, Mary Basilicato, Al Basilicato, Joe Basilicato, Robert Basilicato, Mike Basilicato, Tony Basilicato, all from Connecticut; 14 grandchildren and two great-grandchildren. A remembrance for Rick will be held by his family at a later date. Arrangements are by the Clifford Funeral Home.
