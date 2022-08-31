Richard W. Rowe BRANDON — Richard William Rowe, age 81, passed away Monday, August 29, 2022, at his home in Brandon. “Rick” was born in Proctor on January 5, 1941. He was the son of William and Evelyn (LaDuke) Rowe. He grew up in Brandon where he received his early education and graduated from Brandon High School, class of 1959. He afterward served in the Vermont Army Guard. He later received his training as a Professional Barber. He and his late father owned and operated Rowe’s Barber Shop in Brandon for many years. He was a member of St. Paul’s Masonic Lodge #25 in Brandon. He had been an avid fisherman, shootists and ran a trap line. He is survived by his son; John W. Rowe & his wife Michelle of Brandon. His former wife and mother of his children; Theresa Rowe of Brandon. 4 grandchildren, 2 great grandchildren and several nieces, nephews & cousins also survive him. He was predeceased by his parents, a son Richard Allen “Ricky” Rowe, a brother Gordon Lee and a sister; Shelia Bovi. The graveside committal service and burial will take place on Tuesday, September 6, 2022, at 10 AM, in the family lot, at Pine Hill Cemetery in Brandon. Members of St. Paul’s Masonic Lodge will officiate. Memorial gifts in lieu of flowers may be made, in his memory to; Brandon Area Rescue Squad, P.O. Box 232, Brandon, VT 05733. Arrangements are under the direction of the Miller & Ketcham Funeral Home in Brandon.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.