Richard W. Sheridan RUTLAND — Richard W. “Dick” Sheridan, 75, of Rutland, died Thursday, March 10, 2022, at Rutland Regional Medical Center. He was born in Rutland Aug. 10, 1946, the son of Lucius and Mary (Trudell) Sheridan. Richard was a graduate of Rutland High School class of 1964. He was a U. S. Army veteran of the Vietnam War. Richard was also a member of American Legion Post #31 of Rutland, VFW and the Eagles Club. He was employed by Killington Corp. at the Killington Golf Resort. He enjoyed gardening and cooking. Surviving are one son, Richard A. Sheridan and wife Lori, of Rutland Town; a daughter, Megan Sheridan, of West Rutland; three grandchildren, Steven Sheridan, Matthew Sheridan, and Isabella Sheridan; and two great-grandchildren, Scarlett Sheridan and Seamus Sheridan. He was predeceased by his wife, Dolly Ruth Sheridan, brothers and sisters. Graveside services will be held at a later date in Calvary Cemetery. Arrangements are under the direction of Clifford Funeral Home in Rutland.
(1) entry
I’m so sorry to hear of Richard’s passing. Please accept my deepest sympathies. Peggy Stattel
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.