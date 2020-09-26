Richard W. Sweeney rites ROYALTON — The memorial service for Richard William Sweeney, 73, of Royalton and Lake Bomoseen, who died Sept. 11, 2020, was held Thursday at Durfee Funeral Home. The Rev. Rony Parakkal of Our Lady of Seven Dolors and St. John Catholic Church officiated. Burial followed in Hillside Cemetery in Castleton. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to a local animal shelter or cancer center.
