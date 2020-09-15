Richard William Sweeney ROYALTON — Richard William Sweeney, 73, of Royalton and Lake Bomoseen passed away peacefully Sept. 11, 2020, with his brothers by his side, at the Rutland Regional Medical Center. Richard was born on Sept. 3, 1947, in Castleton, Vermont, the son of Clarence and Dora Sweeney. He graduated from the West Rutland High School in 1965 and earned his teaching degree from Castleton State College. Richard was a lifetime educator, teaching at the South Royalton High School until his retirement. Survivors include his father, Clarence Sweeney; his Aunt Florence Taggart; three brothers, Gary (Loraine) of Castleton, Ronald (Becky) of Hydeville, and Daniel (Andrea) of Hampton, New York; several nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his mother, Dora Sweeney, in 2008; and a sister, Doreen Sweeney-Dodge, in 2017. Friends may call on Thursday, Sept. 24, 2020, from Noon until 2 p.m. at the Durfee Funeral Home, 119 North Main St., Fair Haven, Vermont. A prayer service will be held 2 p.m. at the funeral home. Burial will follow in the Hillside Cemetery in Castleton. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to a local animal shelter or cancer center in his memory.
