Richmond T. Maxham BRIDGEWATER CORNERS — Richmond T. Maxham, 80, died Oct. 6, 2020, at his home, with family at his side. Memorial contributions may be made to VNH Hospice for VT & NH, P.O. Box 881, Brattleboro, VT 05032; or Thompson Senior Center, 99 Senior Lane, Woodstock, VT 05091. Arrangements are by Knight Funeral Home in White River Junction.
