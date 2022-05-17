Riford R. Tuttle Jr. RUTLAND — Riford R. Tuttle Jr., 76, died May 13, 2022, at Mountain View Center. A full obituary will be published at a later date. Arrangements are by Tossing Funeral Home.
Updated: May 17, 2022 @ 1:11 am
