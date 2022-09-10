Riford R. Tuttle, Jr. RUTLAND — Riford Robert Tuttle Jr., passed away on May 13, 2022 in Rutland, Vermont after a long battle with cancer. He met and married the love of his life, Karen (Demarest) Tuttle on May 8, 1970. They lived, laughed, loved, and sometimes fought for 52 years. He was known as "Mike" or just "Dad" to his family. He is survived by his loving wife, Karen, and son, Michael Tuttle and his family, wife Kaitlyn and their two children, Theodore, 6 and Gwendolyn, 2. He was very proud of his family. He was predeceased by his parents, Riford and Estelle (Moran) Tuttle and his beloved cousins, Charles and Reiko Tuttle. The family would like to specially mention their longtime friend Tina Mallette, who’s caring and companionship has been unparalleled throughout the years. He was educated at Rutland High School, Middlesex Academy, Cushing Academy and Babson College. He and Karen managed a retail outlet in Killington, Vermont for many years. He loved politics and was a staunch supporter of the Republican party, both local and national. He enjoyed reading- he was never without a book; and feeding and watching birds and squirrels. He loved old radio shows, good cigars, good single malt scotch, good bourbon and his very favorite, Jagermeister. He and Karen traveled many times to their favorite spots in the Caribbean. They both loved 60s music and went to many concerts. He was a dyed in the wool fan of the Red Sox and Patriots. He was a very good baker and barbecue chef, especially steak and ribs. He made his family’s favorite pasta sauce from his own garden tomatoes. The household was never without a pet, both cats and dogs. He and Karen raised and loved their two AKC registered Weimaraners, Ernie (Gray Lady Ernestine) and Wotan (Wotan of Hangman’s Hollow) and Ernie’s 12 puppies (the vet swore there were not 12 puppies in there!). All of his pets received much love. He is very grateful to Dr. Bruce and the staff of the Eastwood Animal Clinic for their years of excellent care. The family owes Dr. Allan Eisemann and the Foley Cancer Center a debt of gratitude for their care. Mike was a longtime member of the Rutland Lodge #79, F & AM and the Cairo Temple Shrine. Services will be private at the request of his family. Contributions can be made to the Cairo Temple Shrine, 51 Washington St., Rutland, VT 05701, the Foley Cancer Center, 160 Allen St., Rutland, VT 05701 or the Rutland County Humane Society, 765 Stevens Rd., Pittsford, VT 05763. Mike’s passing leaves a huge hole in our hearts and we will never forget him. All that’s left to say is “we will love you forever.” Goodbye to the best husband, father, and grandfather there ever was. Funeral arrangements are by Tossing Funeral Home.
