Rigmore J. Frink COLUMBIA, S.C.— Rigmor Josefine Frink, 88, of Columbia, passed away on Wednesday, Feb. 9, 2022. Born on Nov. 22, 1933, in Gothenburg, Sweden, she was a daughter of the late Hans-Martin and Josefine Emilie Johnsen. In her younger years, Rigmor was employed as a stewardess for Pan American Airlines, where she met husband, Captain Albert A. Frink. They married on Aug. 27, 1963, and enjoyed a long, successful marriage of 58 years. Rigmor loved knitting, baking, caring for her children and animals. She was known for her famous Swedish coffee cake and gingerbread houses. Rigmor had a green thumb and took great pleasure in tending to her plants and garden. She enjoyed every opportunity to go cross-country skiing, as well as spend quality time with family and friends. Her smile would light up the entire room and she will be remembered for her kindhearted soul. In addition to her husband, she is survived by daughters, Marit Frink and Tanya McDonald; grandchildren, Corey Hayes, Megan Hayes, Trace McDonald and Tyler McDonald. Along with parents, she was preceded in death by son, Todd Frink; sisters, Marit Strand and Lena Anderson. The funeral service for Mrs. Frink will be held at a later date. Shives Funeral Home, Trenholm Road Chapel, is assisting the family and will announce further plans.
