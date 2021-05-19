Rina L. Girardi RUTLAND — Rina Lina Girardi, 33, died unexpectedly on May 15, 2021. She was born in Italy, July 29, 1987, the daughter of Joseph and Anna (Oropallo) Girardi. Rina was a 2005 graduate of West Rutland High School and received a bachelor’s degree in Accounting from Castleton University. She was a controller for Rutland Auto Group. Words cannot express the loss of a person as genuine, kind and full of life as Rina. She exuded a light that brought comfort and joy to all who were in her presence. She gave all of herself to better others; to be there for them in their time of need; to lend a hand with a project; to liven up their life with an exuberance that is unmatched. She loved her family so fiercely and unconditionally, wanting nothing more than to take care of them and ensure their happiness. Everyone who met her became her friend instantly, then became a recurring date in her busy calendar. She did not miss events – be them happy, tragic, routine or otherwise. Rina loved watching her nieces and nephew grow. An avid thrill seeker, Rina enjoyed skydiving, hang gliding, boating, skiing, hiking, traveling and golf. Surviving are her mother, Anna Girardi of West Rutland; three sisters, Francesca Girardi (Charles Coombs) of West Rutland, Maria (William) Donahue of Rutland and Antonietta “Toni” Girardi (Eric Dutil) of Bomoseen; seven nieces and nephews, Serena Coombs, Arianna Coombs, Isabella Coombs, Sofia Coombs, Kayla Coombs, Liam Donahue and Ana Donahue; and the countless people who knew and loved her. She was predeceased by her father, Joseph Girardi. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated in St. Bridget’s Church at 1 p.m. on Saturday, May 22, 2021. Burial will follow in St. Bridget’s Cemetery. Calling hours will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. in the Clifford Funeral Home in Rutland on Friday, May 21, 2021. Memorial contributions may be made to Ali Mitchell, her lifelong friend, who will be organizing the Rina Girardi Memorial Scholarship Fund. Arrangements are by the Clifford Funeral Home.
I worked with Rina for 8 yrs at Rutland Auto Group , she was a great friend and Co worker. Please except my condolences , And know her family meant the world to her, she talked fondly of you all. My thoughts and prayers are with you all at this time. Fly High My Friend ❤️
