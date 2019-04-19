Rita (Bradshaw) Heitzman RUTLAND — Rita Heitzman passed away on Monday, April 15, 2019, five days after her 93rd birthday and on the seventh anniversary of her husband Bob‘s passing. Rita was born in Syracuse, NY, on April 10, 1926, the third child of Arthur Bradshaw and Maude Doty. After settling in Rutland in 1969, Rita worked for Quebec Distributing and volunteered at Rutland Hospital. Rita was predeceased by her husband of 67 years, Bob Heitzman. She is survived by her sister, Beatrice Malfitano (Fayetteville, NY); her three children Robert Heitzman (Hartford, VT), Lisa Gabos (Longwood, FL) and Tracey McPhillips (Rutland, VT); as well as four grandchildren Andrew McPhillips, Skylar Heitzman, Alexa Wayne and Brennan Wayne. Arrangements are under the direction of Clifford Funeral Home in Rutland.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.