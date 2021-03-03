Rita Carvey Sabatino-Herbert RUTLAND — Our loving and beautiful mother, Rita Bridget Carvey Sabatino- Herbert, passed on Feb. 28, 2021, at 96 years of age. She was the radiant light at the center of our family. Her faith in God and love for her family was of the utmost importance to her. Rita was born Feb. 20, 1925, and raised in Hydeville, Vermont. She graduated from Fair Haven High School in 1942. She attended Rutland Business School and in later years, was employed at Freeman’s Jewelers and Proctor Bank. Her most important and cherished role in life was being our mother. She was predeceased by her mother and father, Anna and Patrick Carvey of Hydeville; two brothers, Edward and Joseph Carvey; four sisters, Mary Costanza, Bernice Pelkey, Anna Mae License and Alice Zanlunghi; and is survived by her sister, Peggy Fisher of Burlington. Rita was married to Leo C. Sabatino of West Rutland for 45 years and had four children, Sandra Sabatino (Jose Gay), Patrick Sabatino (Anne Arquette), Diane Sabatino (Mark Drazin), and David Sabatino (Kyle); five grandchildren, Scott (Dayna), Chris, Michael, Kelly and Katie Sabatino; and two great-grandchildren, Sadie Jayne and Samuel Sabatino. She is survived by her caring nephew, Bill Sweeney, along with 37 nieces and nephews. Sue Potter and Brenda Miglis have given so much love and care to our mother, they have become part of our family. At 76 years, she married William Herbert of West Rutland who is predeceased. Rita loved traveling, going on cruises, taking trips to Ireland and California, dancing, playing bingo, cards and enjoying games of all kinds. She was a wonderful sport! She volunteered at church and school functions throughout her life. Due to present COVID-19 restrictions, there will be a graveside service and celebration of our Mom’s life in May or June. Arrangements are by the Clifford Funeral Home.
