Rita (Ethier) Chartrand RUTLAND TOWN — About a woman who lived beautifully… Rita Laura (Ethier) Chartrand passed away peacefully, surrounded by her loving family, on Wednesday, Nov. 24, 2021, at her home in Rutland Town. She was born in St. Valentine, Quebec, Canada, on Jan. 3, 1924. She was the daughter of Woilley and Rose (Beaudin) Ethier. As a child, Rita travelled from Canada to Vermont with her family. She grew up in Orwell, where she received her early education. Math was her favorite subject. At school, she earned the nickname, "The 9:00 Dash," getting through the school doors just in time each day. On May 17, 1943, she married Herve Ludger Chartrand. They purchased the Chartrand family farm in Whiting where they made their home for the next 59 years. Both Rita and Herve were active in their parish, St. Agnes Catholic Church in Leicester. Rita was a woman of faith and quiet strength, through her final day. Her family and friends were the center of her life. She would gladly add more water to the soup for anyone who stopped by. Rita was a farm girl at heart. She loved her flower and vegetable gardens and was an avid berry-picker – oftentimes going for the day with her sisters and friends. She knew the importance of community service – hosting fundraising dinners and volunteering at the church. Rita loved and was loved. The women who visited and took special care of her in the latter part of her life – Judy, Joanne, Pat and Jackie – were so important to her. She thanks them from the bottom of her heart. Rita will be missed for many reasons and for all the good and kindness that she brought into this world. Rita was predeceased by her husband, Herve (2002), and daughter, Jane DeLong (2019), of Rutland Town. She is survived by four children, son Robert Chartrand and his wife, Patti, of North Clarendon, daughters Rachel Chartrand, of Forest Dale, Connie Chartrand, of New York City, Ann Chartrand, of Leicester, and son-in-law Arnie DeLong, of Rutland Town. She is also survived by her sister, Laura Ethier, of Orwell; brother Rene Ethier, of Connecticut; sisters-in-law Doris Chartrand, of Brandon, and Cora Ethier, of Bridport. Rita was blessed with 10 grandchildren who lovingly call her Memere, Mems or Grandma, Brent Chartrand and wife Vicki, of Folsom, California, Brian Chartrand and wife Suzanne, of Irvine, California, Kevin Chartrand and wife Diana, of El Macero, California, Michelle Rawls and husband Pat, of Pittsford, Vermont, Tracey DeLong and husband Paxton, of Powder Springs, Georgia, Teri Parry and husband Mike, of San Mateo, California, Trisha Najjar and husband Tyler, of Powder Springs, Georgia, Joshua Quenneville, of Leicester, Matt Quenneville and wife Erica, of Leicester, and Cory Quenneville and wife Jessica, of Chester. She was also blessed with 14 great-grandchildren, Emma, Brayden, Olivia, Nico, Jackson, Rocco, Maren, Addison, Ryan, Tannen, Tinslee, Tupper, Maverick and Charleigh. She is also survived by many nieces and nephews. Rita was also predeceased by five brothers, Paul, Amie, Emile, Emery and Roland; and five sisters, Flora, Annette, Anna, Bertha and Noella. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Friday, Dec. 3, 2021, at 11 a.m. at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Brandon, Vermont. Msgr. Bernard Bourgeois, pastor of Christ the King Catholic Church in Rutland, will be the celebrant. For those wishing to pay their respect, please wear a face covering. The graveside committal service and burial will immediately follow in the family lot in St. Mary’s Cemetery in Brandon. In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be made in Rita's memory to the Vermont Alzheimer's Association, 75 Talcott Road, Suite 40, Williston, VT 05495. Arrangements are under the direction of the Miller & Ketcham Funeral Home in Brandon.
