Rita L. Chartrand RUTLAND TOWN — The funeral Mass for Rita Laura Chartrand, 97, who died Nov. 24, 2021, was celebrated Friday, Dec. 3, at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Brandon. Msgr. Bernard Bourgeois, pastor of Christ the King Church in Rutland, was celebrant. Rev. Maurice Moreau, pastor of St. Mary's Church, assisted. John Riddle was organist and Lori Routhier was soloist. A daughter, Ann Chartrand, delivered the eulogy. Burial took place in St. Mary's Cemetery in Brandon. Bearers were all grandchildren, Michelle Rawls, Trish Najjar, Teri Parry, Tracey Delong, Kevin and Brent Chartrand, Josh, Cory and Matt Quenneville. A reception followed at the Brandon Inn. Arrangements were by Miller & Ketcham Funeral Home in Brandon.
