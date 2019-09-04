Rita M. (Kelleher) Coyne WOBURN, Mass. — Rita M. (Kelleher) Coyne, of Woburn, MA, formerly of Hudson, MA, Aug. 28, 2019. Beloved wife of the late William C. Coyne Jr. Loving mother of Daniel Coyne and wife Mary Ann, of Burlington, MA; Brian Coyne, of Billerica, MA, and late wife Jeanine; Bishop Christopher Coyne of the Roman Catholic Diocese, of Burlington, VT; Patricia Silverman, of Danbury, CT, and late husband Neal; Maureen Gillis and husband Stephen, of Franklin, MA; Anne Marie Coyne, of Woburn, MA; and the late Terrence Coyne and John Joseph Coyne. Sister of Kay Coleman, of West Webster, NY; and Jim Kelleher, of Cold Spring, MN; the late Patricia Kelleher, Barbara Staniunas and Mary Durand. Proud grandmother of Lisa, Patrick and wife Meagan, Christina and Matthew Coyne; Melissa Connor and husband Christopher and Jennifer Coyne; Michael Silverman and wife Elise Heiss and Christopher Silverman and wife Donna; Sean, Kyle and Rachel Gillis; and Molly and the late Sarah Rose Coyne. She was great-grandmother to Jackson Coyne; Abigail, Anthony and Nathan Connor; and Zachary Silverman. A visitation will be held at the Edward V. Sullivan Funeral Home, 43 Winn St., Burlington, MA (exit 34 off Route 128/95, Woburn side) on Friday, Sept. 6, from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. Funeral from the Sullivan Funeral Home on Saturday, Sept. 7, at 8 a.m. followed by a Mass of Christian Burial in St. Barbara Church, 138 Cambridge Road, Woburn, MA, at 9 a.m. Services will conclude with a burial in Calvary Cemetery, Winchester, MA. In lieu of flowers, memorials in Rita’s name may be made to one of her favorite charities, Dana-Farber Cancer Institute, P.O. Box 849168, Boston, MA 02284 or via www.dana-farber.org/gift. For directions, obituary and online guestbook see www.woburncatholic.org or www.sullivanfuneralhome.net.
