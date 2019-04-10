Rita M. Moffitt BENNINGTON — Rita Marie Moffitt, 86, died Monday, April 8, 2019, at her daughter's home in Great Barrington, Massachusetts. She was born Aug. 12, 1932, in Swanton, the daughter of Alcide T. and Marguerite (Boucher) LaBrie. After her mother died, her father married Olivette Gagne in 1938. She was a 1951 graduate of Saint Anne’s Academy. On Sept. 25, 1954, she married Gerald Moffitt in Bennington. In earlier years, Mrs. Moffitt was employed at Flint and Robbins and Eagle Square Mfg. In Bennington, she retired after more than 26 years employment with Eveready (Energizer). She was a member of Sacred Heart St. Francis de Sales Church in Bennington, She enjoyed gardening, knitting, camping and card games. Survivors include two children Debra des Cognets, of Great Barrington, Brian Moffitt, of Rochester, New York; three grandchildren; four siblings Roger LaBrie, of Essex, Gerard LaBrie, of Highgate Springs, Jeannette Butler, of Bennington, Dolores Norris, of Monkton; several nieces, nephews and cousins. Mrs. Moffitt was predeceased by her husband Feb. 18, 2009; her son, James Moffitt; a brother, Laurent LaBrie, and a sister, Annette LaBrie. At her request, there will be no calling hours or funeral service. A graveside service will be held at a later date. Memorial contributions may be made to Sacred Heart School, in care of E.P. Mahar and Son Funeral Home, 628 Main St., Bennington, VT 05201. For online condolences, visit www.maharandsonfuneralhome.net.
