Rita M. Watkins CLARENDON — Rita Marie Watkins, 80, died Sunday, Nov. 8, 2020, at the Jack Byrne Center in Lebanon, New Hampshire, following a long illness. She was born May 19, 1940, in North Adams, Massachusetts. Mrs. Watkins was employed for several years as a dietary aide at Pleasant Manor Nursing Home. She enjoyed doing puzzles, John Wayne movies, fishing and camping. Survivors include four children, Virginia Watkins of Clarendon, Christine Watkins of Center Rutland, Paul Watkins of Florida, Mike Watkins of Rutland; 11 grandchildren, eight great-grandchildren; nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her husband, David M. Watkins, Dec. 25, 1996; a son, Marshall Watkins, in 1994; three sisters and three brothers. Calling hours are from noon to 2 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 12, at Aldous Funeral Home, 44 North Main St., Rutland, VT 05701. Burial will follow in Evergreen Cemetery in Rutland. Memorial contributions may be made to the funeral home.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.