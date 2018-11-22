Rita R. Charlton BENSON - Rita R. Charlton, 73, died Tuesday, Nov. 20, 2018, at Helen Porter Health Care Center. Calling hours are from 4 to 6 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 25, at Durfee Funeral Home, 119 North Main St., Fair Haven. Funeral service is pending for Monday at Our Lady of Seven Dolors Church. Memorial contributions may be made to American Cancer Society, VT Division, (Hope Lodge), P.O. Box 22718, Oklahoma City, OK 73123-1718.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.