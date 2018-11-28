Rita R. Charlton rites BENSON - The funeral service for Rita R. Charlton, 73, who died Tuesday, Nov. 20, 2018, was held Monday, Nov. 26, at Our Lady of Seven Dolors Church. The Rev. Anthony Pittappillil, pastor, the Rev. Richard Tinney and Deacon Gabriel Gagna concelebrated. The organist was Sister Pauline Gratton and vocalist was Rosie Doran. Soloist was a granddaughter, Amanda. The eulogy was by Anna Ganga. Bearers were Dave and Sam Bartholomew, Joel Collett, Mike Savery, Dan Foucier and Joe Carlisle. A reception followed at Benson Community Center. Private burial was in Fair View Cemetery in Benson. Arrangements were by Durfee Funeral Home. Memorial contributions may be made to American Cancer Society, VT Division (Hope Lodge), P.O. Box 22718, Oklahoma City, OK 73123-1718.
