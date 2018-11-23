Rita R. Charlton BENSON - Rita R. Charlton, 73, of Benson, died Tuesday morning, Nov. 20, 2018, at the Helen Porter Health Care Center. She was born on Dec. 18, 1944, in Jacksonville, FL, the daughter of Charles and Charlotte (Strong) Collett. Mrs. Charlton graduated from the St. Mary’s High School in St. Albans, VT, in 1963 and the University of Vermont with a Bachelor in Home Economics degree in 1967. She married Guy M. Charlton on Jan. 23, 1970. Mrs. Charlton had been a 4-H leader in Benson for 18 years, then she became employed by the University of Vermont Extension Service as a 4-H educator for 15 years, retiring in 2014. She was a member of the Our Lady of Seven Dolors Church, Vermont Quilting Guild and a longtime member of the Association for Family and Community Education. Mrs. Charlton enjoyed sewing and was an avid quilter. Survivors include her husband, Guy Charlton, a daughter, Carrie LaFond, a sister, Cherie Collett, all of Benson; a brother, Joel Collett, of Virginia; two grandchildren Amanda and Sarah; two great-grandchildren Niyah and Julian; nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her parents and a granddaughter, Kayla Nedobity, in 2012. Friends may call from 4 p.m. until 6 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 25, 2018, at the Durfee Funeral Home, 119 North Main St., Fair Haven. Funeral services will be held 11 a.m. Monday at Our Lady of Seven Dolors Church. Private burial will be in the Fair View Cemetery in Benson. Memorial contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society, VT Division, (Hope Lodge), P.O. Box 22718, Oklahoma City, OK 73123-1718.
