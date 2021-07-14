Rita (Roby) Skipper ABBOTTSTOWN, Penn. — Rita Genevieve (Roby) Skipper, 67, died July 7, 2021, in her home in Abbottstown Pennsylvania, after a long illness. She was born May 20, 1954, in Stewartstown, New Hampshire, the daughter of the late Louis and Eva Roby, of Ludlow, Vermont. She married Gill Skipper on Nov. 25, 1981. She enjoyed being with her family, sewing, crafts, fishing and church. Her family includes her husband, Gill Skipper; daughter Geney Skipper; son-in-law Joseph Sipling; stepson George Gonzales; daughter-in-law Heather Quin; stepdaughter Sabrina Skipper; grandchildren, Dakota, Benjamen, Cayeden, Brianna, Patrick, Cheyanne, Selena, Cody; great-grandchildren, Kimberly, Jaxson, Adelyn, Nollin. Her siblings include brothers, Louis Roby, Ronnie Roby, Francis Roby (predeceased); sisters, Priscilla Roby, Yvonne Kunz, Louise Phelps, Alma Roby (predeceased); and many nieces and nephews.
