Rita Sabatino-Herbert WEST RUTLAND — The funeral Mass for Rita Sabatino-Herbert, 96, who died Feb. 28, 2021, was celebrated June 18 at St. Bridget's Church. Officiating was the Rev. Steven Scarmozzino. Angela Lundrigan was organist. Olivia Boughton was vocalist. Guitarist was Kelly Sabatino. Burial followed in St. Bridget’s Cemetery. Eulogists were Tim Brown and Terry Jarrosak. Bearers were Michael, Chris, Kelly, Scott and Katie Sabatino, and Mark Drazin. Arrangements were by Clifford Funeral Home.
