Robert A. Aines RUTLAND - Robert Allen Aines, 83, of Rutland died July 3, 2022 at his residence. He was born on July 26, 1938 in Brandon the son of Russell and Ruth (Griffin) Aines. Bob retired from the General Electric Company following 27 years of service He was predeceased by his wife Marceline (Driggers) Aines on March 8, 2013 Survivors include 2 daughters Lisa Rumrill and Karen Bedard, a son Dale Aines, 3 step-children Cynthia Grantham, Frank Driggers and Benjamin Driggers, a sister Rea Pratt, a brother Richard Aines, and the extended Shackett Family. Pre his request there will be no services or calling hours. Arrangements are with the Aldous Funeral Home.
