Robert A. Carboneau WILDER — Robert A. Carboneau, 79, of Wilder, VT passed away on Friday, July 21, 2023, at the VA Hospital in White River Junction with his daughters by his side. He was born in Rutland, VT on June 11, 1944, to Lydia (Piscopo) and Robert E. Carboneau and attended Mount Saint Joseph Academy, graduating in 1962. Bob worked for many years at Grand Union, and then at Shaw’s before his retirement. After retirement, he enjoyed being a snowbird, spending time between Vermont and Englewood, Florida. As his health declined, he moved to Valley Terrace in Wilder, VT, where he lived for the last two years. Bob loved golf, beaches, and playing the ponies at Saratoga. His family has always been important to him, spending time with his brothers, cousins, twin daughters, and most especially, his grandchildren, Josh and Anne Marie. He will be remembered for his warm and kind personality, as well as the fun times he had with many friends from the class of ‘62, Ludlow, VT, and the golf course. Bob is survived by his daughters, Karen Carboneau of Englewood, Florida, and Kim Carboneau of Wilder, VT. He also leaves behind his brothers, Michael Carboneau (Carol Bam), Mark Carboneau (Debi), and David Lafontaine (Ericka) of Rutland, VT, Gary Boynton (Kathy Davis) of Shelburne, VT, and Clark Carboneau (Diane) of Santa Fe, NM; sisters, Cindy Schmidt (Rick) of Westfield, IN, and Cheryl Carboneau (Bill Brown) of Windsor, VT; his grandchildren, Joshua Laskowski of Englewood, Florida, and Anne Marie Schneller of Wilder, VT; his stepmother, Elizabeth “Betty” Wells of Windsor, VT; many cousins, nieces, and nephews. At Bob’s request, there will be no formal services. Donations in his memory may be made to Mount St. Joseph Academy, 127 Convent Avenue, Rutland, VT 05701, or to St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital at stjude.org/donate. Knight Funeral Home has been entrusted with arrangements. Condolences may be expressed in an online guestbook found at www.knightfuneralhomes.com
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.