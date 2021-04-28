Robert A. Ferron RUTLAND — Robert A. Ferron, 86, of Rutland, Vermont, passed away Sunday, April 25, 2021, at The Pines at Rutland. He was born Aug. 17, 1934, in North Chelmsford, Massachusetts, to Ernest and Myrtle V. (Knight) Ferron. He graduated from Chelmsford High School. Mr. Ferron served in the United States Army Reserves. He was a skilled tradesman, working as a carpenter and roofer. Robert was an avid hunter, fisherman, and enjoyed camping and competitive trap shooting. His hobbies included antique cars, and an impressive collection of coins and stamps. Robert is survived by his children, Christine Ferron and partner Christopher Wolf of Southbury, Connecticut, Rick Ferron of Lowell, Massachusetts, and Gregg Ferron of Manchester, New Hampshire; and his grandchildren, Ryan and Elise Giammasi; as well as many nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his sisters, Myrtle Y. Hebert, Rita Peterson and Marguerite Taylor, and brother, Wilbur Ferron; niece Myrtle M. Caban, nephew Ronald J. Hebert, and great-niece Sherry Lee Caban. The family would like to thank his caregivers at The Pines and Rutland Regional Medical Center. They will miss Bob and his friendly chatter and keen sense of humor. Services will be held Monday, May 3, at 11 a.m. in St. Joseph’s Cemetery, Chelmsford, Massachusetts. Arrangements are with the Aldous Funeral Home in Rutland, Vermont.
