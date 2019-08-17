Robert A. Holland January 9, 1957 - August 12, 2019 MANCHESTER, N.H. — Robert A. “ Bobbie” Holland, 62, of Manchester, passed away unexpectedly on Monday, Aug. 12, 2019, at Manchester Veterans Affairs Medical Center. Bobby was born on Jan. 9, 1957, in Rutland, VT, to Mary Lou (Hulihan) and Harry A. Holland Sr. After he graduated from Rutland High School, he enlisted in the U.S. Army where he served stationed in Savanna, GA, and then in Germany. After the service, he lived in Manhattan, NY, for several years while working as a model with Ford’s Wilhelmina Modeling Agency. He then moved to Albany, NY, where he received a degree in Culinary Arts. He enjoyed working as a "Sous Chef and Chef" in multiple restaurants, while dedicated to volunteering in the community. Gradually, he worked his way home where he provided care for those in need, especially veterans while living in Vermont and New Hampshire. Bobby was loved by those he cared for, he brought enthusiasm to everything he did. He enjoyed cooking for almost anyone but especially for his family. He was at his happiest telling a story or a joke at a party, while helping others or playing with his beloved dog, Prince. He is survived by two sisters Elizabeth A. Whitney, of Proctor, VT, and Mary Ellen Dudley and husband Stephen, of Mont Vernon, NH; two brothers Mark Holland and wife Cindy, of Scottsdale, AZ, and Gregory Holland, of Rutland, VT. He is also survived by three nieces and one nephew Mercedes and Michelle Whitney, Ashlee and Jesse Holland; two great-nephews, Finn and Hal Sheldon. He was predeceased by his parents and oldest brother, Harry A. Holland Jr. There will be no visiting hours. Funeral services will be held Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019, at 11 a.m. at Christ the King Church, 66 South Main St., Rutland, VT. Burial with military honors will be in St. Joseph’s Cemetery, with a reception to follow. Arrangements are under the direction of Clifford Funeral Home in Rutland. Contributions in place of flowers may be made to Rutland County Humane Society, or to The Damien Center, 728 Madison Ave., Suite 100, Albany, NY 12208.
