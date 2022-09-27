Robert A. Sheridan Jr. NORTH CLARENDON — Robert A. “Bob” Sheridan Jr., 65, died on the last day of summer, September 21, 2022 at Rutland Regional Medical Center, with his Love by his side. He was born in Greenwich, CT, April 11, 1957, son of the late Robert A. and Hope Howley Sheridan. He grew up in Windham, New York, where his family founded and operated Windham Mountain Ski Area. He attended Boston College, and was a proud alumnus of the BC Eagles Ski Team. Bob was a skilled contractor, and operated Sheridan Construction in Windham, Stratton, VT, and for the past 10 years in North Clarendon. He was an avid outdoorsman, and loved to golf, ski, fish, mountain bike, and spend time in the mountains and at the beach. He was a member of Rutland and Proctor Pittsford Country Clubs, and the KMS Race Crew. More than anything, Bob loved to spend time with his children and his friends. His piercing blue eyes, quick wit, and oversized personality will be deeply missed by all who knew him. Left to cherish Bob’s memory are his Love of 12 years, Kathy Aicher of N. Clarendon; 2 sons, Robert “Bobby” Sheridan III of Burlington and Evan Sheridan of Manchester; daughter Fiona Sheridan of Albany; 2 sisters, Mimi Sheridan of Round Top, NY and Margot Sheridan (Mike Henry) of Windham, NY; nephew George Sheridan, and an extended family of aunts, uncles and cousins. He was predeceased by his parents and sister, Hope Sheridan. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Theresa Church in Windham, NY on Friday, October 7 at 1 p.m. Calling hours will be held on Monday, October 3 from 4 to 6 PM at Clifford Funeral Home. Arrangements are by Clifford Funeral Home.
